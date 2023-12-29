Sign up
Previous
Photo 4293
sunset on the other side...
The sun set behind me but I liked the sky and the light on the other hill.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
4
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5559
photos
203
followers
101
following
1176% complete
4286
4287
4288
4289
4290
4291
4292
4293
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th December 2023 9:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunset
Dawn
ace
A lovely sunset
December 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning sky!
December 29th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
It is lovely. So strange the way the other side can be so nice...
December 29th, 2023
Brian
ace
Awesome
December 29th, 2023
