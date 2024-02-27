Previous
Oamaru Harbour by maggiemae
Oamaru Harbour

Turned into a sketch picture - which I like!
Fishing boats and yachts with high masts reflect under a grey sky!
Good on the Black too...
27th February 2024

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Diana ace
A wonderful composition and sketch, it looks stunning on black Maggiemae!
February 27th, 2024  
julia ace
Nice edit..
February 27th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro I do have an option on my camera to use B&W but that's not quite the same as sketch.
February 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful contrasty shot
February 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely edit to this beautiful scene ! fav
February 27th, 2024  
