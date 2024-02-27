Sign up
Previous
Photo 4324
Oamaru Harbour
Turned into a sketch picture - which I like!
Fishing boats and yachts with high masts reflect under a grey sky!
Good on the Black too...
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
5
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5593
photos
199
followers
89
following
1184% complete
4317
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
sketch
Diana
ace
A wonderful composition and sketch, it looks stunning on black Maggiemae!
February 27th, 2024
julia
ace
Nice edit..
February 27th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
I do have an option on my camera to use B&W but that's not quite the same as sketch.
February 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful contrasty shot
February 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely edit to this beautiful scene ! fav
February 27th, 2024
