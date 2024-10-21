Sign up
Previous
Photo 4477
tiny climbing rose
This rose is just outside the window and I regularly check it for aphids. I tried to get a closeup with a blurred background and this is pretty good for me!
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
6
3
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
5757
photos
185
followers
79
following
1226% complete
4470
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st October 2024 8:22pm
a rosette
Casablanca
ace
Oh what beautiful colours! No idea how you did the background, it is so lovely.
October 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beatiful colours and a wonderful background.
October 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
October 21st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@casablanca
Standing a fair bit away from the subject, and using zoom to get up close, ....!
October 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 21st, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Amazing background colours. Fav.
October 21st, 2024
