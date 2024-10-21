Previous
tiny climbing rose by maggiemae
tiny climbing rose

This rose is just outside the window and I regularly check it for aphids. I tried to get a closeup with a blurred background and this is pretty good for me!
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Casablanca
Oh what beautiful colours! No idea how you did the background, it is so lovely.
October 21st, 2024  
Diana
Beatiful colours and a wonderful background.
October 21st, 2024  
gloria jones
Beautiful.
October 21st, 2024  
Maggiemae
@casablanca Standing a fair bit away from the subject, and using zoom to get up close, ....!
October 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 21st, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Amazing background colours. Fav.
October 21st, 2024  
