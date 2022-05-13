Previous
Two Waterfowl In One Shot by mamabec
133 / 365

Two Waterfowl In One Shot

I know that the one on the left is a Crane but I don’t know what the duck in flight on the right is,
13th May 2022 13th May 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you.
Mags ace
Great timing and capture!
May 14th, 2022  
