Lots of brown, gold and yellow... by marlboromaam
Lots of brown, gold and yellow...

Shot 12/4. It's been another couple of days rain and gray skies. The Farmer's Almanac says the southeast is going to be in for a wet, cold winter with a big chance for ice, snow - if any - will be wet. Check it out if you're interested - https://www.farmersalmanac.com/farmers-almanac-releases-an-extreme-winter-forecast-for-2022-23 and https://www.farmersalmanac.com/extended-forecast
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Mags
bruni ace
Gorgeous picture.fav.we had snow then rain today and later in the day snow again. .....very very damp.
December 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
@bruni Thank you very much, Bruni. Stay warm and dry! =)
December 15th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lots of saplings there too.
December 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Oh yes - many! =)
December 15th, 2022  
