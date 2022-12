Lots of brown, gold and yellow...

Shot 12/4. It's been another couple of days rain and gray skies. The Farmer's Almanac says the southeast is going to be in for a wet, cold winter with a big chance for ice, snow - if any - will be wet. Check it out if you're interested - https://www.farmersalmanac.com/farmers-almanac-releases-an-extreme-winter-forecast-for-2022-23 and https://www.farmersalmanac.com/extended-forecast