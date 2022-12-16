Sign up
Photo 1336
Lots of brown, gold and yellow...
Shot 12/4. It's been another couple of days rain and gray skies. The Farmer's Almanac says the southeast is going to be in for a wet, cold winter with a big chance for ice, snow - if any - will be wet. Check it out if you're interested -
https://www.farmersalmanac.com/farmers-almanac-releases-an-extreme-winter-forecast-for-2022-23
and
https://www.farmersalmanac.com/extended-forecast
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
1336
Tags
red
,
sunlight
,
yellow
,
trees
,
woods
,
gold
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
brown
bruni
ace
Gorgeous picture.fav.we had snow then rain today and later in the day snow again. .....very very damp.
December 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
@bruni
Thank you very much, Bruni. Stay warm and dry! =)
December 15th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lots of saplings there too.
December 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Oh yes - many! =)
December 15th, 2022
