Photo 1337
White in the sunlight...
Like petticoat lace. The seeds of the dog fennel are brown unless the sun shines on it. Giant clumps of it along the roads and most everyone I know ignores its year-long beauty.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4548
photos
139
followers
139
following
366% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
fall
,
autumn
,
seeds
,
wildflower
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
summer-cedar
,
yankeeweed
,
cypressweed
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
December 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the little hint of red leaf.
December 16th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Just like lace! If you enlarge the photo, you can see the tiny flowers - or are they seeds!
December 16th, 2022
