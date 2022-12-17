Previous
White in the sunlight... by marlboromaam
Photo 1337

White in the sunlight...

Like petticoat lace. The seeds of the dog fennel are brown unless the sun shines on it. Giant clumps of it along the roads and most everyone I know ignores its year-long beauty.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Dawn ace
A lovely shot
December 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the little hint of red leaf.
December 16th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Just like lace! If you enlarge the photo, you can see the tiny flowers - or are they seeds!
December 16th, 2022  
