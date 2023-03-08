Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1418
Squirrel proof bluebird houses...
All seven were cleaned out last month. I have to use a ladder for four of them. Bluebirds had nested in four and chickadees had nested in two last year. My blues are singing up a storm for a mate! Can't wait for the first baby blues to fly!
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4732
photos
144
followers
120
following
388% complete
View this month »
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
Latest from all albums
1416
1062
316
317
1417
1063
1418
1064
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
spring
,
house
,
sunshine
,
blue-sky
,
springtime
,
bluebird-house
winghong_ho
Lovely capture. The bluebird house is very nice.
March 7th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice perspective. You have a lovely house.
That's wonderful to have these houses used. I install two bird houses last year, only one was used.
March 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
March 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
March 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Two lovely homes.
March 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
That's wonderful to have these houses used. I install two bird houses last year, only one was used.