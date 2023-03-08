Previous
Squirrel proof bluebird houses... by marlboromaam
Squirrel proof bluebird houses...

All seven were cleaned out last month. I have to use a ladder for four of them. Bluebirds had nested in four and chickadees had nested in two last year. My blues are singing up a storm for a mate! Can't wait for the first baby blues to fly!
Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely capture. The bluebird house is very nice.
March 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice perspective. You have a lovely house.
That's wonderful to have these houses used. I install two bird houses last year, only one was used.
March 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
March 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Two lovely homes.
March 7th, 2023  
