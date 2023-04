Sitting outside...

Just enjoying the weather. Will and I spent all morning and most of this afternoon on the deck. I got a few things done and he watched. He's no help at all! LOL! I potted some plants, painted an old cast-iron bell, put up a wind whimsy, put up the hummingbird feeder, and now it's time for some wine and to get off my feet to give my old knees a break.