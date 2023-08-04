Sign up
Photo 1567
At this point...
Even the greenman is wondering when the patchwork fence will blend in with the rest of the old gray boards...
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
6
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5103
photos
141
followers
121
following
Tags
fence
,
summer
,
summertime
,
greenman
,
wisteria-vine
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light on the fence.
August 3rd, 2023
Michelle
It gives a lovey backdrop for the 'greenman'
August 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
@bigmxx
Thank you, Michelle.
August 3rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it frames him nicely!
August 3rd, 2023
April P
ace
You have an enchanted back yard.
August 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@koalagardens
Thank you!
@sakkasie
Thank you very much, April.
August 3rd, 2023
