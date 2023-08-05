Sign up
Previous
Photo 1568
Abstract 2...
Morphed with Photoshop's Liquify - bloated and pinched.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
3
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5108
photos
141
followers
121
following
429% complete
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st July 2023 10:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
black
,
green
,
abstract
,
photoshop-liquify
,
abstractaug2023
Bucktree
ace
Very cool. Love the color tones of green and the liquid effect.
August 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
It looks like a jewel.
August 4th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking abstract.
August 4th, 2023
