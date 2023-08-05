Previous
Abstract 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 1568

Abstract 2...

Morphed with Photoshop's Liquify - bloated and pinched.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Bucktree ace
Very cool. Love the color tones of green and the liquid effect.
August 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
It looks like a jewel.
August 4th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking abstract.
August 4th, 2023  
