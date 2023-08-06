Sign up
Photo 1569
Lens beginning to fog...
For those of you who don't have to experience high humidity and the frustrations of seeing your lens fog up completely - several times... Feel blessed!
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
humidity
,
summer
,
summertime
,
sun-flare
,
lens-flare
,
lens-fog
Renee Salamon
ace
.. but what a result 😊
August 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you very much, Renee. =)
August 5th, 2023
Michelle
Interesting effect!
August 5th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Makes for an interesting effect with the shapes and color. I've been hanging out at the coast lately and I can relate to the humidity. I get a lot of use out of a microfiber cloth.
August 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very frustrating but a great effect and bokeh.
August 5th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
it could be worse Mags , it has rained hard all weekend here . anyway you got some nice art
August 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
They throw jewels at you :-)
It's certainly very frustrating if you don't wish any special effect!
August 5th, 2023
It's certainly very frustrating if you don't wish any special effect!