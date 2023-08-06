Previous
Photo 1569

Lens beginning to fog...

For those of you who don't have to experience high humidity and the frustrations of seeing your lens fog up completely - several times... Feel blessed!
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
429% complete

Renee Salamon
.. but what a result 😊
August 5th, 2023  
Mags
@rensala Thank you very much, Renee. =)
August 5th, 2023  
Michelle
Interesting effect!
August 5th, 2023  
Bucktree
Makes for an interesting effect with the shapes and color. I've been hanging out at the coast lately and I can relate to the humidity. I get a lot of use out of a microfiber cloth.
August 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Very frustrating but a great effect and bokeh.
August 5th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
it could be worse Mags , it has rained hard all weekend here . anyway you got some nice art
August 5th, 2023  
Corinne C
They throw jewels at you :-)
It's certainly very frustrating if you don't wish any special effect!
August 5th, 2023  
