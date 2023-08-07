Sign up
Previous
Photo 1570
Grasshopper among the rose blossoms...
I hope it's eating whatever is eating the roses!
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5112
photos
140
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st July 2023 10:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
fence
,
grasshopper
,
summer
,
roses
,
summertime
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. Playing hide and seek.
August 6th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Beautiful colours
August 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
@jeremyccc
Thank you, Jeremy.
August 6th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
gorgeous light here mags
August 6th, 2023
@jeremyccc Thank you, Jeremy.