Grasshopper among the rose blossoms... by marlboromaam
Photo 1570

Grasshopper among the rose blossoms...

I hope it's eating whatever is eating the roses!
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
430% complete

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. Playing hide and seek.
August 6th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful colours
August 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@jeremyccc Thank you, Jeremy.
August 6th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
gorgeous light here mags
August 6th, 2023  
