Previous
Photo 1571
Painterly shade and trees...
Wishing it was as cool temperature wise as it looks. Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st July 2023 10:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
trees
,
summer
,
summertime
,
photoshop-filters
,
pixel-bender
Dawn
ace
Nice shades of green
August 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
August 7th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Nice rich appearance
August 8th, 2023
KWind
ace
Pretty shades of green.
August 8th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Lovely green tones and dappled light.
August 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
