Ipomoea pandurata by marlboromaam
Ipomoea pandurata

AKA Manroot, Wild Potato Vine, Man-of-the-earth, and Wild Sweet Potato. It looks like a white morning glory, but it's so much more! More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=753 and you can read about its ecology and medicinal uses of old here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ipomoea_pandurata
