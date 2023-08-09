Sign up
Previous
Photo 1572
Ipomoea pandurata
AKA Manroot, Wild Potato Vine, Man-of-the-earth, and Wild Sweet Potato. It looks like a white morning glory, but it's so much more! More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=753
and you can read about its ecology and medicinal uses of old here -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ipomoea_pandurata
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5116
photos
140
followers
120
following
430% complete
View this month »
Tags
white
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
wild-potato-vine
,
ipomoea-pandurata
,
manroot
,
man-of-the-earth
,
wild-sweet-potato
