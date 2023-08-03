Previous
Strange rear legs and a broken antenna... by marlboromaam
Photo 1566

Strange rear legs and a broken antenna...

Found this critter on the siding. I like its black bow tie, but it has the strangest looking back legs. I wonder if part of its antenna was lost in a fight with a bird or another predator. Have no clue what kind of bug it is.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
429% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
I think it could be some kind of Shield Bug species.
Not sure what you call them on your side of the Atlantic.
August 2nd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great shot and nice vignette. One of his antenna is definitely messed up. Looks kind of like a stink bug.
August 2nd, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot
August 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting looking bug.
August 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@markp Thank you, Mark. You're probably right. I just didn't want to go to the bug site and try to find it today. Maybe later. =)

@dkellogg Thank you, David! That's what I thought and shame on me for not looking it up. LOL!
August 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@jeremyccc Thank you, Jeremy.

@wakelys It was pretty interesting. I wonder if he uses those rear legs like razors.
August 2nd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
Mags , what's a siding .... It's a term we are not familiar with in the UK ? Nice critter
August 2nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Nice close up. Looks like a stink bug.
August 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful macro and what a strange looking bug!
Better on your garage than on mine 😉
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise