Previous
Photo 1566
Strange rear legs and a broken antenna...
Found this critter on the siding. I like its black bow tie, but it has the strangest looking back legs. I wonder if part of its antenna was lost in a fight with a bird or another predator. Have no clue what kind of bug it is.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
9
3
Mark Prince
ace
I think it could be some kind of Shield Bug species.
Not sure what you call them on your side of the Atlantic.
August 2nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great shot and nice vignette. One of his antenna is definitely messed up. Looks kind of like a stink bug.
August 2nd, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
August 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting looking bug.
August 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@markp
Thank you, Mark. You're probably right. I just didn't want to go to the bug site and try to find it today. Maybe later. =)
@dkellogg
Thank you, David! That's what I thought and shame on me for not looking it up. LOL!
August 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@jeremyccc
Thank you, Jeremy.
@wakelys
It was pretty interesting. I wonder if he uses those rear legs like razors.
August 2nd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
Mags , what's a siding .... It's a term we are not familiar with in the UK ? Nice critter
August 2nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Nice close up. Looks like a stink bug.
August 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful macro and what a strange looking bug!
Better on your garage than on mine 😉
August 2nd, 2023
