Out in the front... by marlboromaam
Out in the front...

Just as we're about to get the back all shaped up, the front is growing very wild again.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Mags


@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Jeremy Cross
Lovely scene
August 13th, 2023  
FBailey
I am so envious of your outside space ...
August 13th, 2023  
Mags
@jeremyccc Thank you, Jeremy.

@fbailey It's a lot of work to keep up with. Thank you very much, Felicity!
August 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
nice use of foreground
August 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Such beautiful greens.
August 13th, 2023  
