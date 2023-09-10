Milletia Reticulata...

Commonly known as evergreen wisteria. Why? It drops it leaves after the frost so the common name makes no sense to me. It is a hybrid and was a gift from a friend more than a decade ago. It has well established itself where I planted it.



Uploading early again as thunderstorms are expected and Doppler radar changes every five minutes. So, in case of power outage... Hurricane Lee sitting out there in the Atlantic is a major hurricane and they still don't know which direction it will head. Hoping it will just sit there and fizzle out.