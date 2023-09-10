Previous
Milletia Reticulata... by marlboromaam
Photo 1604

Milletia Reticulata...

Commonly known as evergreen wisteria. Why? It drops it leaves after the frost so the common name makes no sense to me. It is a hybrid and was a gift from a friend more than a decade ago. It has well established itself where I planted it.

Uploading early again as thunderstorms are expected and Doppler radar changes every five minutes. So, in case of power outage... Hurricane Lee sitting out there in the Atlantic is a major hurricane and they still don't know which direction it will head. Hoping it will just sit there and fizzle out.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

@marlboromaam
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with pretty colors. Stay safe, Mags.
September 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
September 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful close up, nicely edited
September 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
September 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 9th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2023  
