Previous
Photo 1619
Sassafras...
There's no mistaking the leaves of this native tree. Their shape is unusual. Crush a leaf in your hand and it smells like root beer. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1330
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5214
photos
143
followers
125
following
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1616
1262
1617
1263
1618
1264
1619
1265
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
9th September 2023 5:52pm
Tags
tree
,
green
,
leaves
,
trees
,
summer
,
summertime
,
sassafras
,
on1-raw-2023
Corinne C
ace
Great composition and unique leave shape!
September 24th, 2023
*lynn
ace
lovely photo and frame
September 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
You are so kind, Corinne. Thank you so much!
@lynnz
Thank you, Lynn.
September 24th, 2023
@lynnz Thank you, Lynn.