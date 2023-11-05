Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1660
Mosaic Girl...
Which is the name of this option in Style-Transfer. Had to enlarge it in On1 since this app only saves in a very small size.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5296
photos
146
followers
117
following
454% complete
View this month »
1653
1654
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
Latest from all albums
1657
1303
1658
1304
1659
1305
1660
1306
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mask
,
mac
,
fall
,
autumn
,
mannequin
,
on1-resize
,
style-transfer
,
mosaic-girl
,
apple-app
Phil Howcroft
ace
cool artwork mags , nice lippy colour !
November 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you so much, Phil. LOL! No choice for lip color with Style-Transfer. Apparently, it chooses the colors for you.
November 4th, 2023
Babs
ace
It looks gorgeous.
November 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
November 5th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
Clever app to abstract the image!
November 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close