Mosaic Girl... by marlboromaam
Photo 1660

Mosaic Girl...

Which is the name of this option in Style-Transfer. Had to enlarge it in On1 since this app only saves in a very small size.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
454% complete

Phil Howcroft ace
cool artwork mags , nice lippy colour !
November 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Thank you so much, Phil. LOL! No choice for lip color with Style-Transfer. Apparently, it chooses the colors for you.
November 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
It looks gorgeous.
November 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.
November 5th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Clever app to abstract the image!
November 5th, 2023  
