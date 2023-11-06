Previous
Where the ivy grows... by marlboromaam
Photo 1661

Where the ivy grows...

It had to have started here with a seed a bird left behind. Now it's climbing up an old water oak tree.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
455% complete

Danette Thompson ace
Nice light and shadows
November 6th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Interesting capture of the light and dark areas.
November 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
@danette Thank you, Danette.

@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.
November 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture of the ivy-covered tree. The dappled light gives a mysterious feel and the Fall colors are great. I love it Mags!
November 6th, 2023  
