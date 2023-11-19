Sign up
Photo 1674
Photo 1674
Last of the tiny white blossoms - this year...
I hate to see them go, but they will be back next fall.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
6
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5324
photos
148
followers
119
following
458% complete
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1671
1317
1672
1318
1673
1319
1674
1320
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
27th October 2023 7:10pm
Tags
blooms
,
macro
,
fall
,
autumn
,
wildflower
,
tiny
,
pp
,
tp
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
on1-raw-2023
,
autumnwhite
Danette Thompson
ace
Very ethereal
November 19th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Almost like fairy lights.
November 19th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
An attractive abstract
November 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
@danette
Thank you, Danette.
@shutterbug49
Thank you.
@ososki
Thanks, Bill.
November 19th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice capture. At first I thought it was ice.
November 19th, 2023
Chris
ace
Looking like Fairy lights. lovely abstract.
November 19th, 2023
