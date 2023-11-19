Previous
Last of the tiny white blossoms - this year... by marlboromaam
Last of the tiny white blossoms - this year...

I hate to see them go, but they will be back next fall.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

@marlboromaam

Danette Thompson ace
Very ethereal
November 19th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Almost like fairy lights.
November 19th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
An attractive abstract
November 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
@danette Thank you, Danette.

@shutterbug49 Thank you.

@ososki Thanks, Bill.
November 19th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture. At first I thought it was ice.
November 19th, 2023  
Chris ace
Looking like Fairy lights. lovely abstract.
November 19th, 2023  
