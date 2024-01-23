Sign up
Previous
Photo 1739
He's squirrel spotting...
He feels he has to bark and chase them off. Phone shot.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
5
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5476
photos
146
followers
121
following
476% complete
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
417
1737
1383
418
1738
1384
1739
1385
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
16th December 2023 9:01am
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
driveway
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
,
front-yard
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
fur-child
winghong_ho
Good boy.
January 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Doing a grand job. Out neighbours dog used to do the same but I don’t think that the squirrels were bothered.
January 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you.
@wakelys
No, they aren't bothered and they seem to taunt him from the trees.
January 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of your guard dog and yard, I love the grasses.
January 23rd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
He feels it’s nice to have a job!! Great shot.
January 23rd, 2024
