He's squirrel spotting... by marlboromaam
Photo 1739

He's squirrel spotting...

He feels he has to bark and chase them off. Phone shot.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
winghong_ho
Good boy.
January 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Doing a grand job. Out neighbours dog used to do the same but I don’t think that the squirrels were bothered.
January 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you.

@wakelys No, they aren't bothered and they seem to taunt him from the trees.
January 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of your guard dog and yard, I love the grasses.
January 23rd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
He feels it’s nice to have a job!! Great shot.
January 23rd, 2024  
