Photo 1738
Flower option...
From the Style Transfer app. Nothing like a pox on your petals. LOL!
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
daisies
mums
style-transfer
apple-app
flower-option
Diana
ace
I love the shapes and colours here Mags!
January 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks, Diana.
January 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I like it.
January 22nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat!
January 22nd, 2024
