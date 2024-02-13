Sign up
Previous
Photo 1760
Style Transfer flowers...
I really don't care much for doing collages, but it's all I've got for today. Just a combination of some different shots already uploaded and put together in the CollageIt app. Border added in On1.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
6
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5527
photos
145
followers
120
following
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
blossoms
,
on1-border
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
collageit-app
Babs
ace
You should do collages more often I love this one. What a great selection of flowers.
February 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs. I appreciate your comment. =)
February 13th, 2024
KV
ace
Super nice results… love the border you added and the way the images blend into it.
February 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you very much, KV.
February 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
February 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
It’s a fantastic collage, one that can be printed and hung on a wall! I love the colors and the framing. You are an artist and it shows!
February 13th, 2024
