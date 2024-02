A few of you may remember this shot - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/drive-by-shooti/2021-03-19 when a portion of timberland was cut and cleared for lumber. You can see the loblolly pines are coming back after a few years. I'm sure they'll be clear cut again by the land owner in about another 15 to 20 years... unless the land is sold to a housing developer, and then it will be time for me to move!The dull blue sky was swapped out in On1.