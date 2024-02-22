Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1769
A bold ETSOOI mess...
By the time it was done, the only thing I liked was the color. But it was an interesting learning experience just playing around with the sliders in the develop tab.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5545
photos
144
followers
119
following
484% complete
View this month »
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
Latest from all albums
1766
1412
1767
1413
1768
1414
1769
1415
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
20th January 2024 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
blue
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
wintertime
,
etsooi
,
on1
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close