Male goldfinch... by marlboromaam
Photo 1768

Male goldfinch...

Still wearing his olive toned winter coat.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C ace
A lovely capture. The bokeh has a wonderful warm color.
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
February 21st, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great capture.
February 21st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Excellent capture of this beauty. Lovely pattern on the wings.
February 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely capture.
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you.

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
February 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
such beautiful markings, what a lovely shot.
February 21st, 2024  
