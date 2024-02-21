Sign up
Previous
Photo 1768
Male goldfinch...
Still wearing his olive toned winter coat.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
7
4
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1765
1411
1766
1412
1767
1413
1768
1414
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
19th January 2024 11:06am
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
feeder
,
goldfinch
,
tp
,
wintertime
Corinne C
ace
A lovely capture. The bokeh has a wonderful warm color.
February 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
February 21st, 2024
winghong_ho
Great capture.
February 21st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent capture of this beauty. Lovely pattern on the wings.
February 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely capture.
February 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you.
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
February 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
such beautiful markings, what a lovely shot.
February 21st, 2024
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.