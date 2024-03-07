Sign up
Photo 1783
Hail storm...
Phone shot from the upstairs window. It was loud hitting the roof of the house and anything metal - including my car. Really came down hard for a while. The driveway was nearly white with it.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
landscape
,
driveway
,
hail
,
phoneography
,
front-yard
,
hail-storm
Babs
ace
Oh, wow hope the hail didn't do any damage. I have got dents in my car where hail stones hit it. Sometimes we can get hail here the size of golf balls. They really make a mess of cars.
March 7th, 2024
