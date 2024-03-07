Previous
Hail storm...

Phone shot from the upstairs window. It was loud hitting the roof of the house and anything metal - including my car. Really came down hard for a while. The driveway was nearly white with it.
Oh, wow hope the hail didn't do any damage. I have got dents in my car where hail stones hit it. Sometimes we can get hail here the size of golf balls. They really make a mess of cars.
March 7th, 2024  
