Photo 1782
Under and over...
Such unusual shelf fungi - pointed out to me by my good neighbor on his property.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able.
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
orange
,
gray
,
wintertime
,
tree-bark
,
shelf-fungi
Diana
ace
Fabulous shape and textures.
March 6th, 2024
