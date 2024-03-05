Sign up
Previous
Photo 1781
Looks brand new...
The deck was power washed and two coats of clear coat were added to protect it from the sun and rain. Has to be done again in three years. I was amazed how the fellas made it look brand new! Will Connor has enjoyed playing on it. =)
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
10
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5575
photos
143
followers
118
following
487% complete
Views
13
Comments
10
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
18th February 2024 10:06am
Tags
winter
,
house
,
chairs
,
deck
,
table
,
wintertime
winghong_ho
Wow, you have a brand new deck.
March 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Not quite, but it does look like it. Thank you! =)
March 5th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
It certainly looks brand new. The camera doesn’t lie!! Lovely shot.
March 5th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, they have done a fabulous job! It certainly does look brand new
March 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John! LOL! I wish it was possible to have this done to me. =)
March 5th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Looks wonderful!
March 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kjarn
They really did a good job! Thank you, Kathy.
@mccarth1
Thank you, Kerry.
March 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks great
March 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This has come up so well and looks good.
March 5th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Looks great
March 5th, 2024
@mccarth1 Thank you, Kerry.