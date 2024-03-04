Sign up
Photo 1780
Shamefully late...
Getting this up. Forgot I shot it with my phone... My Christmas present from a dear friend who is going through with her husband what I went through with my mom.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5571
photos
143
followers
118
following
487% complete
Tags
necklace
,
charm
,
silver
,
phoneography
,
christmas-present
,
will-connor
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely gift. Life can be so hard to navigate but easier with good friends.
March 4th, 2024
Me again
Beautiful!
March 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really lovely.
March 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
