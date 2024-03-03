Previous
Growing up high... by marlboromaam
Growing up high...

Shelf fungi with gills growing all the way up this old tree.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
487% complete

Bucktree ace
Great find and capture. Your POV really shows off the textures.
March 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David.
March 3rd, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Well spotted love the patterns and details.
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful perspective! These mushrooms are so elegant
March 3rd, 2024  
