Tall grass and blooming azaleas... by marlboromaam
Photo 1819

Tall grass and blooming azaleas...

The azaleas didn't bloom so much this year. A bit disappointed, but the sweet vernal grass just took off and is already knee high. Pan doesn't mind! He just keeps playing his pan flute. =)

Phone shot with border added in On1.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

