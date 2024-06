Waiting...

Blocks moved and leveled. Waiting for some new concrete creations when we're ready to make a little trip to Bishopville. Those old blocks the previous owners left scattered about the place are making good use for platforms. We're looking for gargoyles and fairies and maybe something else a little different for yard art.



Uploading late this morning. I slept late after more than three nights with less than five hours of sleep. Gotta get busy though.