Zooming down into the center spot... by marlboromaam
Zooming down into the center spot...

of the very top of a frilly common green weed. Just wanted to play with some wild things today.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

marlboromaam

Corinne ace
A very interesting plant ! Fav
June 11th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@cocobella Thank you very much, Corinne! It's ragweed - the cause of so many allergies here in SC.
June 11th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam so better to use the zoom than a close up !
June 11th, 2020  
