120 / 365
Baby oak leaves...
The squirrels bury acorns everywhere in the yard and little oak trees have popped up all over the place.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Black and White
Tags
black-and-white
,
oak-leaves
