New sweet gum leaves...
Black and white version...
Again, will be filling some holes in other albums today. Only comment if you really want to, but please don't feel like you have to do so. I know everyone's time is valuable.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may need them. I plan to add more to them this year. ...
Tags
black-and-white
,
sweet-gum
,
new-leaves
