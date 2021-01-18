Sign up
There's a whisper in the wind...
Pete Bardens - Whisper in the Wind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuzDynjZGyk
Shot in black and white.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
black&white
,
theme-thirds
,
songtitle-70
