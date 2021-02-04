Previous
A fallen pine branch... by marlboromaam
301 / 365

A fallen pine branch...

Sticking up like long boney fingers. Nice textures. Yep - another flat on the belly shot and in black and white.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
82% complete

