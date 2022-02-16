Previous
Next
Puppy fluff wet with dew... by marlboromaam
Photo 678

Puppy fluff wet with dew...

Shot in black and white. I brushed Will Connor vigorously a few days ago and scattered the fluff from the brush for the birds. Bluebirds, chickadees and raspberry finches will start building and nesting very, very soon!
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
185% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise