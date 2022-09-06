Previous
What lurks behind that tree... by marlboromaam
What lurks behind that tree...

Hiding from the light. Shot in black and white.

Uploading very early today. Thunderstorms expected on and off all day into this evening. Good to be prepared for any power outages.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Raymond
This looks and feels so much like an infra-red photo :-) Loving the atmosphere it creates
September 5th, 2022  
