Photo 882
First step - make it sketchy...
I rendered the original here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-09-05
in Pixel Bender. The next steps will forthcoming.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4262
photos
135
followers
101
following
241% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
14th August 2022 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
frame
,
wood
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
section
,
lattice-fence
,
pixel-bender
