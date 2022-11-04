Previous
Next
Getting closer... by marlboromaam
Photo 939

Getting closer...

I keep trying to get really close on these tiny dog fennel blooms. One day! Shot in black and white.

Native plant in aster family - NOT the carrot family like the herb.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
257% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely detail.
November 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise