Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 939
Getting closer...
I keep trying to get really close on these tiny dog fennel blooms. One day! Shot in black and white.
Native plant in aster family - NOT the carrot family like the herb.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4430
photos
135
followers
103
following
257% complete
View this month »
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
Latest from all albums
1290
936
1291
937
1292
938
1293
939
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bloom
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
blossoms
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
summer-cedar
,
yankeeweed
,
cypressweed
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail.
November 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close