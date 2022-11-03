Previous
Curling up - like a 60s hairdo... by marlboromaam
Photo 939

Curling up - like a 60s hairdo...

It was called a "flip" in the USA. I know - I had one. =) Shot in black and white.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Mags

haskar ace
Lovely b&w shot.
November 3rd, 2022  
