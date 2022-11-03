Sign up
Photo 939
Curling up - like a 60s hairdo...
It was called a "flip" in the USA. I know - I had one. =) Shot in black and white.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black&white
,
maple-leaves
,
black-and-white.
haskar
ace
Lovely b&w shot.
November 3rd, 2022
