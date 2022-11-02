Previous
Showy rattlebox seed pods... by marlboromaam
Photo 938

Showy rattlebox seed pods...

Shot in black and white, and rendered in Pixel Bender with added sandstone texture in Photoshop.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts.
Milanie ace
Like the added texture
November 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thanks, Milanie.
November 1st, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Nice capture. Good composition and edit. Perfect in black and white.
November 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking seedpods.
November 1st, 2022  
