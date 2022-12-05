Sign up
Photo 971
What's behind the fence...
Shot in black and white - no conversion. The leaves on the trees have shed enough to see into the woods from the deck and over the fence. Image was rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts.
4524
photos
138
followers
138
following
266% complete
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
23rd November 2022 2:38pm
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
photoshop-filters
,
pixel-bender
