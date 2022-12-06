Sign up
Photo 972
Seedy...
Shot in black and white - no conversion. Dog fennel gone to seed. Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
23rd November 2022 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
seeds
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
dog-fennel
,
photoshop-filters
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
pixel-bender
,
summer-cedar
,
yankeeweed
,
cypressweed
Corinne C
ace
Your B&W are always magical due to the beautiful light
December 5th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty delicate details in this.
December 5th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous lighting in b&w.
December 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
You are very kind, Corinne. Thanks so much.
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
@dkellogg
Thank you, David.
December 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
