Seedy... by marlboromaam
Seedy...

Shot in black and white - no conversion. Dog fennel gone to seed. Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Corinne C ace
Your B&W are always magical due to the beautiful light
December 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty delicate details in this.
December 5th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous lighting in b&w.
December 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec You are very kind, Corinne. Thanks so much.

@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.

@dkellogg Thank you, David.
December 5th, 2022  
