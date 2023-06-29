Sign up
Photo 1177
The lean-to on the left side of the shed...
Shot in monochrome mode. Over the next couple of weekends, I'll make what's left of that round bale disappear. Will make good mulch for the shrubs and as it decays - good fertilizer. Another project on my to-do list.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
shed
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
lean-to
Corinne C
ace
Your silver tones are fabulous. You are transforming this land step-by-step.
June 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. =) Little by little.
June 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great b&w capture. Good idea using the round bale for mulch.
June 28th, 2023
