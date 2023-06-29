Previous
The lean-to on the left side of the shed... by marlboromaam
The lean-to on the left side of the shed...

Shot in monochrome mode. Over the next couple of weekends, I'll make what's left of that round bale disappear. Will make good mulch for the shrubs and as it decays - good fertilizer. Another project on my to-do list.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Corinne C ace
Your silver tones are fabulous. You are transforming this land step-by-step.
June 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. =) Little by little.
June 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great b&w capture. Good idea using the round bale for mulch.
June 28th, 2023  
