Previous
Photo 1176
White blossom...
Shot in monochrome mode for the challenge.
I don't know what's happened to my nerve... I have a new iMac sitting here with On1 Raw waiting for me to use... Normally, I'd be diving deep, but I hesitate. WTH?!!
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5014
photos
141
followers
122
following
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1173
1528
1174
374
1529
1175
1530
1176
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Tags
b&w
,
white
,
flower
,
bloom
,
bokeh
,
blossom
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
gardenia
,
bw-81
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful B&W capture.
You made me smile, I'd be also all over my new toy!
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so very much, Corinne. =)
June 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
June 27th, 2023
