Previous
White blossom... by marlboromaam
Photo 1176

White blossom...

Shot in monochrome mode for the challenge.

I don't know what's happened to my nerve... I have a new iMac sitting here with On1 Raw waiting for me to use... Normally, I'd be diving deep, but I hesitate. WTH?!!
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful B&W capture.
You made me smile, I'd be also all over my new toy!
June 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so very much, Corinne. =)
June 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture
June 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise