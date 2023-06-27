Previous
Hot and humid today... by marlboromaam
Photo 1175

Hot and humid today...

With thunderstorms expected later this evening. 91 degrees Fahrenheit (32.8 Celsius) and humidity at 50 percent so it feels like 96. Ugh! Shot in monochrome mode.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I struggle with heat but more so with humidity.
June 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Yes! With high humidity, your sweat can't evaporate to cool you so you feel sticky and wet and hot.
June 26th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
steamy Mags , stay cool , love your mono's
June 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Thank you, Phil.
June 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Lots of that steamy here, too. Like the silver shine to this
June 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thank you, Milanie.
June 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise