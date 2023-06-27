Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1175
Hot and humid today...
With thunderstorms expected later this evening. 91 degrees Fahrenheit (32.8 Celsius) and humidity at 50 percent so it feels like 96. Ugh! Shot in monochrome mode.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5011
photos
141
followers
122
following
321% complete
View this month »
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
Latest from all albums
1526
1172
1527
1173
1528
1174
1529
1175
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
sunshine
,
summer
,
summertime
Susan Wakely
ace
I struggle with heat but more so with humidity.
June 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Yes! With high humidity, your sweat can't evaporate to cool you so you feel sticky and wet and hot.
June 26th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
steamy Mags , stay cool , love your mono's
June 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you, Phil.
June 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Lots of that steamy here, too. Like the silver shine to this
June 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie.
June 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close